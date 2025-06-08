DDG appears to continue to rake in millions of dollars off streaming, despite controversy.

On Friday evening (June 6), the popular streamer and recording artist shocked fans by revealing he earned $12,345,987 on Twitch in May 2025. It is claimed to be DDG's best month earnings yet.

The staggering number arrived amid a turbulent period in his personal life, including public abuse allegations from ex-partner Halle Bailey. In early May, Bailey—mother of their 17-month-old son, Halo—filed for a restraining order and was granted temporary sole custody.

The release of his earnings triggered widespread disbelief online. Some questioned the legitimacy of the figure, calling it “cap” and estimating it closer to $25,000.

Others drew comparisons to top Twitch streamers like Kai Cenat, who boasts over 116,000 paid subscribers. One user wrote, “Kai’s gotta be making 30+ million if DDG is pulling this.”

DDG Money

Many described DDG’s reported earnings as “crazy” and “insane.” One user vented about financial stress after seeing the post:

“I just paid $2,000 in federal taxes. We’re struggling—and he made millions.”

TwitchTracker and StreamsCharts confirmed DDG streamed 289 hours in May, averaging 24,280 viewers per stream and gaining nearly 1.6 million new followers. A standout moment came during a live-streamed party in Akron, Ohio, which attracted over 205,000 viewers.

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding the abuse allegations, DDG remained publicly unfazed.

“I’m chillin btw... streaming later on, no days off,” he posted.

His unwavering online presence helped keep engagement high. DDG’s massive payout also caught the attention of FaZe Clan, who invited him to join their ranks. He briefly adopted the name “FaZe Moo” in what appeared to be a marketing experiment.