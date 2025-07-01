It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few months for Halle Bailey. In May, the Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against the father of her child, DDG. She had accused him of violently attacking her while picking up their son Halo this January. Allegedly, the ordeal left her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

In June, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from leaving the country with Halo to film a movie this summer. Reportedly, he was also granted a restraining order against her, but she still has temporary sole custody of Halo. This meant their trip overseas could go on as planned.

It looks like Bailey is making the most of it too, as evidenced by some new photos obtained by The Shade Room.

Halle Bailey & DDG Court Case

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the photos, she's seen lounging on a yacht with a mystery man. The two of them were even spotted kissing before diving into the water to swim. Of course, social media users have a lot to say about the steamy shots, and they aren't holding back. "Love this for Ariel! 🧜🏽‍♀️ TUH!," one supporter writes. "I told yall these ladies is not putting up with bs in 2025," someone else says.

Others are calling out their peers for not approaching rumors of Bailey's new boo the same way they approached similar rumors about DDG's love life. In recent weeks, for example, the rapper-turned-streamer has sparked speculation about his relationship with India Love.

Last month, however, India shut down the speculation, making it clear that the two of them are nothing more than friends. "We respect each other's boundaries," she told Complex. "We're friends but we can get flirty and playful because I know he's not in a relationship, I'm not in a relationship, and it's for the entertainment of Twitch."