Tina Knowles Shows Love To Halle Bailey After Her Romantic Boat Ride With Scott Bridgeway

BY Caroline Fisher 211 Views
GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Tina Knowles attends the Black Excellence Brunch Proudly Supported by Disney on February 08, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)
Earlier this week, Halle Bailey was spotted kissing Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway on a yacht in Italy.

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey was spotted living it up on a yacht in Italy with Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway. While the exact nature of their relationship has yet to be revealed, they were photographed kissing before taking a dip. This has led to speculation that they're an item.

Of course, news of the Little Mermaid star's rumored new boo has earned mixed reactions from social media users. One person who definitely appears to be on board, however, is Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.

She took to the actress' Instagram comments section to show her some love after she posted a series of photos of herself on the water, per The Shade Room. "Forward❤️," Knowles wrote, indicating that she's backing her as she embarks on yet another new era.

Halle Bailey New Boyfriend

It's been a hectic few months for Bailey. In May, she was granted a restraining order against her son Halo's father, DDG. In her filing, she alleged that he attacked her in January, leaving her with a chipped front tooth and bruises.

He responded the following month by requesting a restraining order of his own, and asking a judge to prevent her from leaving the country with Halo. Reportedly, the judge granted him the restraining order. Bailey was still allowed to travel to Italy with their child, as she has temporary sole custody.

DDG was given permission to visit Halo in Italy under the supervision of her nanny and personal security, which he was spotted doing earlier this week. It wasn't all he did when he was in town either. He was also seen enjoying a date with India Love, and recreating the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady And The Tramp. They too have been at the center of romance rumors in recent weeks, though India insists they're just friends.

