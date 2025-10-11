DDG Pleads With Halle Bailey To Reconcile For Their Son In New Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 268 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg-rolling-loud-2025-3
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, DDG, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
DDG just released his new album "moo," and the track "17 More Years" addresses the Halle Bailey breakup in a pretty upfront way.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been through a lot in their turbulent breakup, whether it's restraining orders, abuse allegations, coparenting issues, or a whole lot of social media speculation. However, fans expressed surprise when this bond became the focus of a song titled "17 More Years" on his new album moo, given that it's unclear exactly how much they can speak on each other publicly.

Nevertheless, this is an emotional and soft drill-adjacent cut that sees the Michigan rapper reflect on his relationship with the singer, their son Halo, and their fallout. The chorus really sums up the general idea behind the track and his perspective on it: "I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates / Lawyers gettin’ over on us, watchin' money go to waste / We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake / If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case / Used to text your phone, now we speaking through the mail / You don't even know I got love for you still / Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel? / Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years."

The "17 More Years" in question refer to DDG and Halle Bailey's son Halo's eventual adulthood. We will see if she responds to this in any way.

Read More: Mobb Deep Is Infinite: Havoc On Prodigy’s Legacy, The Alchemist’s Evolution & What Hip-Hop Would Be Like Without “Shook Ones”

DDG Halle Bailey Song

The last update we got on Halle Bailey and DDG's strained dynamic was his alleged gift to Chloe Bailey on TikTok Live. This took a lot of fans by surprise due to the restraining order that was in place and the complex nature of those relationships.

While the former couple faced a lot of drama, a lot of time passed since their boiling point when it comes to Internet tensions. Hopefully this means they have a more manageable path towards amicability, if that's what both parties agree on.

Whether or not we get a musical response or something more fleshed-out in the public eye is a question for Father Time. For now, it seems like DDG wants to move on and see better days ahead... We'll see what happens.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Blasts Halle Bailey After DDG Reveals He Wants To Have His Next Child At A Clinic

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tokyo Toni Halle Bailey DDG Next Child Clinic Hip Hop News Relationships Tokyo Toni Blasts Halle Bailey After DDG Reveals He Wants To Have His Next Child At A Clinic 2.4K
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey 3.2K
DDG Mother Halle Bailey Hid AirTags Stalk Hip Hop News Relationships DDG's Mother Alleges Halle Bailey Hid AirTags To Stalk The Rapper 773
Judge Denies DDG Restraining Order Request Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Relationships Judge Denies DDG's Restraining Order Request Against Halle Bailey 4.5K
Comments 0