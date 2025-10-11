DDG Pleads With Halle Bailey To Reconcile For Their Son In New Song

DDG and Halle Bailey have been through a lot in their turbulent breakup, whether it's restraining orders, abuse allegations, coparenting issues, or a whole lot of social media speculation. However, fans expressed surprise when this bond became the focus of a song titled "17 More Years" on his new album moo, given that it's unclear exactly how much they can speak on each other publicly.

Nevertheless, this is an emotional and soft drill-adjacent cut that sees the Michigan rapper reflect on his relationship with the singer, their son Halo, and their fallout. The chorus really sums up the general idea behind the track and his perspective on it: "I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates / Lawyers gettin’ over on us, watchin' money go to waste / We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake / If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case / Used to text your phone, now we speaking through the mail / You don't even know I got love for you still / Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel? / Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years."

The "17 More Years" in question refer to DDG and Halle Bailey's son Halo's eventual adulthood. We will see if she responds to this in any way.

DDG Halle Bailey Song

The last update we got on Halle Bailey and DDG's strained dynamic was his alleged gift to Chloe Bailey on TikTok Live. This took a lot of fans by surprise due to the restraining order that was in place and the complex nature of those relationships.

While the former couple faced a lot of drama, a lot of time passed since their boiling point when it comes to Internet tensions. Hopefully this means they have a more manageable path towards amicability, if that's what both parties agree on.

Whether or not we get a musical response or something more fleshed-out in the public eye is a question for Father Time. For now, it seems like DDG wants to move on and see better days ahead... We'll see what happens.