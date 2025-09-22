Chloe Bailey Looks Stunned After DDG Seemingly Sends Her A Gift On TikTok Live

BY Caroline Fisher 1480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chloe Bailey DDG TikTok Live Music News
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Earlier this year, Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after alleging that he violently attacked her.

DDG is certainly no stranger to stirring the pot. Recently, he appeared to do just that while Chloe Bailey was live on TikTok. As the songstress discussed her favorite candies, the rapper-turned-streamer seemingly gifted her a money gun. She looked startled when she saw the gift pop up on her screen, freezing for a few seconds to process.

Fans have a lot to say about all of this in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, and most agree that if the gift really was from him, it was a corny move. "Like why would he do that 😩😂," one Instagram user wonders. "That man is strange," someone else claims. Others are coming to DDG's defense, arguing that if the gift came from him, it shows that he's simply trying to be cordial with his son Halo's aunt.

He hasn't been on the best terms with Halo's mother Halle Bailey in recent months. Back in May, the Little Mermaid star was even granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Read More: DDG & Halle Bailey Reportedly Barred From Posting About Their Relationship Online

Halle Bailey & DDG

She alleged that earlier in the year, he violently attacked her while picking up Halo, leaving her with bruises and a chipped front tooth. In response to these allegations, he requested a restraining order of his own, along with sole custody of Halo. At the time, he alleged that Halle posed "an immediate threat to [his] safety and emotional well-being and more importantly, to the stability and safety of [their] son."

He added that allegedly, she "routinely used emotional coercion, including but not limited to threats of self-harm," "weaponized" her pregnancy, and more. He was granted a restraining order against Halle, but he was not granted sole custody of Halo.

Nowadays, the "Angel" performer appears to be romantically involved with Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway. As for DDG, he's been rumored to be seeing various women including India Love, though she insists they're just friends.

Read More: DDG’s New Dating Show Draws Wild Audition Tapes

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tina Knowles Shows Love Halle Bailey Gossip News Gossip Tina Knowles Shows Love To Halle Bailey After Her Romantic Boat Ride With Scott Bridgeway 2.7K
DDG Halo Italy Halle Bailey Battle Gossip News Gossip DDG Spends Time With Son Halo In Italy Amid Messy Halle Bailey Custody Battle 2.1K
DDG Seeks Permission Visit Son Italy Gossip News Gossip DDG Seeks Permission To Visit Son In Italy Amid Halle Bailey Custody Dispute 4.6K
Halle Bailey Rumored Boyfriend Dinner Date Gossip News Gossip Halle Bailey & Her Rumored New Boyfriend Enjoy Dinner Date In Los Angeles 4.0K
Comments 0