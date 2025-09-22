DDG is certainly no stranger to stirring the pot. Recently, he appeared to do just that while Chloe Bailey was live on TikTok. As the songstress discussed her favorite candies, the rapper-turned-streamer seemingly gifted her a money gun. She looked startled when she saw the gift pop up on her screen, freezing for a few seconds to process.

Fans have a lot to say about all of this in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, and most agree that if the gift really was from him, it was a corny move. "Like why would he do that 😩😂," one Instagram user wonders. "That man is strange," someone else claims. Others are coming to DDG's defense, arguing that if the gift came from him, it shows that he's simply trying to be cordial with his son Halo's aunt.

He hasn't been on the best terms with Halo's mother Halle Bailey in recent months. Back in May, the Little Mermaid star was even granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Halle Bailey & DDG

She alleged that earlier in the year, he violently attacked her while picking up Halo, leaving her with bruises and a chipped front tooth. In response to these allegations, he requested a restraining order of his own, along with sole custody of Halo. At the time, he alleged that Halle posed "an immediate threat to [his] safety and emotional well-being and more importantly, to the stability and safety of [their] son."

He added that allegedly, she "routinely used emotional coercion, including but not limited to threats of self-harm," "weaponized" her pregnancy, and more. He was granted a restraining order against Halle, but he was not granted sole custody of Halo.