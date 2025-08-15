DDG’s New Dating Show Draws Wild Audition Tapes

It's already been a busy few months for DDG, but recently, he announced yet another new endeavor. The endeavor in question is a dating show, which fans will be able to watch live on Twitch. It's called "Are You My Ball?," and will see various women compete for the rapper-turned-streamer's heart.

As expected, there are plenty of potential contestants who want in on the action. They're submitting audition tapes to showcase their dedication, and needless to say, they're pretty wild so far. In some of them, obtained by Live Bitez, women are seen serenading photos of DDG, discussing their dating history, listing their positive qualities, and more.

At the time of writing, no official premiere date for the show has been revealed.

DDG & Halle Bailey

If DDG does end up finding someone who captures his attention, the relationship will follow his split from Halle Bailey, which he announced last October. The two of them were an item for roughly two and a half years, and welcomed a child together in December of 2023.

Things have only gotten more complicated since they decided to go their separate ways. In May, the Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against DDG. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January.

He fired back with a restraining order request of his own along with a request for sole custody, alleging that Bailey is mentally unstable and unfit to care for the child. His custody request was rejected, but he was reportedly granted the restraining order.

DDG was later rumored to be romantically involved with India Love, though she quickly clarified that they're just friends. "We respect each other's boundaries," she said during an appearance on 360 With Speedy Morman. "We're friends but we can get flirty and playful because I know he's not in a relationship, I'm not in a relationship, and it's for the entertainment of Twitch. They love it, they eat it up."