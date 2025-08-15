DDG’s New Dating Show Draws Wild Audition Tapes

BY Caroline Fisher 138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Dating Show Audition Tapes Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: DDG wears a burgundy jacket featuring a subtle, intricate pattern. The jacket has a pointed collar and a zip fastening. Underneath, a brown ribbed shirt is visible. Jewelry includes multiple layered necklaces with a prominent pendant and small stud earrings. Hair is styled in a short, textured cut, outside Amiri, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
DDG is gearing up to launch his new dating show "Are You My Ball?," which fans will be able to watch live on Twitch.

It's already been a busy few months for DDG, but recently, he announced yet another new endeavor. The endeavor in question is a dating show, which fans will be able to watch live on Twitch. It's called "Are You My Ball?," and will see various women compete for the rapper-turned-streamer's heart.

As expected, there are plenty of potential contestants who want in on the action. They're submitting audition tapes to showcase their dedication, and needless to say, they're pretty wild so far. In some of them, obtained by Live Bitez, women are seen serenading photos of DDG, discussing their dating history, listing their positive qualities, and more.

At the time of writing, no official premiere date for the show has been revealed.

Read More: Police Launch Investigation Into DDG's Swatting Incident

DDG & Halle Bailey

If DDG does end up finding someone who captures his attention, the relationship will follow his split from Halle Bailey, which he announced last October. The two of them were an item for roughly two and a half years, and welcomed a child together in December of 2023.

Things have only gotten more complicated since they decided to go their separate ways. In May, the Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against DDG. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January.

He fired back with a restraining order request of his own along with a request for sole custody, alleging that Bailey is mentally unstable and unfit to care for the child. His custody request was rejected, but he was reportedly granted the restraining order.

DDG was later rumored to be romantically involved with India Love, though she quickly clarified that they're just friends. "We respect each other's boundaries," she said during an appearance on 360 With Speedy Morman. "We're friends but we can get flirty and playful because I know he's not in a relationship, I'm not in a relationship, and it's for the entertainment of Twitch. They love it, they eat it up."

Read More: DDG Gets Swatted During Paintball Tournament

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DDG Halo Italy Halle Bailey Battle Gossip News Gossip DDG Spends Time With Son Halo In Italy Amid Messy Halle Bailey Custody Battle 2.0K
India Love Clarifies Relationship DDG Gossip News Gossip India Love Clarifies Her Relationship With DDG Amid Romance Rumors 2.8K
Halle Bailey Kisses Mystery Man Gossip News Gossip Halle Bailey Kisses Mystery Man During Romantic Italian Outing Amid DDG Drama 3.2K
Tina Knowles Shows Love Halle Bailey Gossip News Gossip Tina Knowles Shows Love To Halle Bailey After Her Romantic Boat Ride With Scott Bridgeway 2.6K
Comments 0