Police Launch Investigation Into DDG's Swatting Incident

Authorities in Los Angeles are launching an investigation into the swatting incident that occurred while DDG was live-streaming on Sunday. According to AllHipHop, a Sheriff’s spokesperson has confirmed that the department is serious about getting to the bottom of who made the fake 911 call against DDG.

The person who made the call claimed “a male adult was brandishing and shooting a firearm, threatening to harm everyone around him,” and sent officers to DDG's paintball tournament. As cops arrived on the scene, they detained DDG, who was still streaming at the time. Luckily, no one was harmed during the incident.

Afterward, DDG’s manager and legal rep, Dimitri Hurt, told TMZ Hip Hop: “The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way.”

He added: “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant.”

What Is Swatting?

Swatting refers to someone making fake police reports against another person to get authorities to show up to their location. It has become a growing trend in recent years as many celebrities have dealt with the issue.

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, recently made headlines for accusing the rapper of allegedly using the tactic against her. She claimed the move was in retaliation for her allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct. She made the accusation in a recent amendment to her case. Representatives for West have already denied the story as "absurd and outlandish."