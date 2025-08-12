Police Launch Investigation Into DDG's Swatting Incident

BY Cole Blake 385 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Officers from The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pulled up on DDG while he was streaming, over the weekend.

Authorities in Los Angeles are launching an investigation into the swatting incident that occurred while DDG was live-streaming on Sunday. According to AllHipHop, a Sheriff’s spokesperson has confirmed that the department is serious about getting to the bottom of who made the fake 911 call against DDG.

The person who made the call claimed “a male adult was brandishing and shooting a firearm, threatening to harm everyone around him,” and sent officers to DDG's paintball tournament. As cops arrived on the scene, they detained DDG, who was still streaming at the time. Luckily, no one was harmed during the incident.

Afterward, DDG’s manager and legal rep, Dimitri Hurt, told TMZ Hip Hop: “The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way.”

He added: “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant.”

Read More: Drake Dodges Water Bottles & Toilet Paper During London & Amsterdam Concerts

What Is Swatting?

Swatting refers to someone making fake police reports against another person to get authorities to show up to their location. It has become a growing trend in recent years as many celebrities have dealt with the issue.

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, recently made headlines for accusing the rapper of allegedly using the tactic against her. She claimed the move was in retaliation for her allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct. She made the accusation in a recent amendment to her case. Representatives for West have already denied the story as "absurd and outlandish."

Read More: DDG Lashes Out At Social Media Users Criticizing Him For Dumping Seafood Shells In The Ocean

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 1.8K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.9K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
Comments 0