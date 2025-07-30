Being a popular figure has always come with a lot of extra baggage, and we have to assume that DDG knows that. The rapper and content creator has been in the public eye for several years at this point for those very talents. But ever since he and Halle Bailey latched onto one another, things have been different, to say the least.

We can point to their nasty split as being a catalyst, especially with it going to court. He was already drawing the ire from fans of the singer and actress prior to this. But their dislike really exploded after the alleged abuse claims that Halle made.

Things have died down a bit in the weeks following his visit to Italy to spend time with his son, Halo. But that's only in that regard. DDG was recently torn to shreds for a pretty insignificant act, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk.

The Michigan native and his camera man were out on a boat near a dock presumably in Los Angeles. He was recently interviewed by TMZ outside of LAX yesterday. DDG was eating what looks to be a seafood boil of some kind as there were shells of shrimp on his plate.

DDG & India Love

However, he wasn't able to eat it in peace. Fans in his live comments were getting on him for tossing said scraps into the ocean. "N****, why can't I throw some f*cking seafood in the sea!" he shouted. "It's dead crabs at the bottom of the --. He didn't even finish his sentence before dumping his food into the water with a look of frustration on his face.

"Man, I'm not finna stand here and argue with y'all... Y'all n****s too goddamn sensitive," he clapped back. Some of the comments under The Neighborhood Talk's post had the same opinion as his viewers. But there were also a few coming to DDG's defense.

"Seafood shells? Wouldn’t that just be food for other animals?" one person writes. "Mind you yall are getting mad at someone for throwing SEA food shells in the water. You cant make this up [two rolling on the floor laughing emojis]," adds another.

But as we said earlier, DDG knows when and when not to engage in drama. Just yesterday, he asked if he and India Love were going to become an item. He gave straightforward responses, letting the interviewer and the people know that they are just friends.