DDG Gets Swatted During Paintball Tournament

DDG Swatted
DDG addressed his swatting experience during a recent livestream, warning that there could be serious consequences for those responsible.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for DDG, and this weekend, he ran into even more unexpected trouble. In a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram, the rapper-turned-streamer is seen being handcuffed by police during a paintball tournament in the desert.

Luckily, it wasn't long before he was released, much to the delight of others participating in the tournament. In another clip making its rounds online, a small crowd cheers as police officers free him. At the time of writing, it's unclear if DDG was arrested or just detained. Reports suggest that this was a result of swatting.

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about all of this. While some are empathizing with the internet personality, others are ridiculing him, with many even accusing him of swatting himself. "He do everything he see other streamers do," one Instagram user claims. "I guarantee they called on themselves… They will do anything for some clicks," another speculates.

DDG Swatted

DDG addressed the ordeal during a recent stream, making it clear that there could be serious consequences for whoever was responsible.

"I don't know why n****s be thinking it's funny to do that sh*t," he began, as captured by @onlydubsX on Twitter/X. "It's not funny. 'Cause when your a** gets locked up and your a** get ten plus years and your mama crying and sh*t, I'mma laugh at her. Your stupid a** son or whatever the f*ck, I don't know what gender you is, you shouldn't have did it."

News of DDG's swatting incident comes just a few month after his falling out with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against him in May. At the time, she alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son Halo earlier this year.

