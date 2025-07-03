DDG Catches Backlash For Bringing Up Streamer's Deceased Father Amid Beef

Reggie, also known as Lil Rodney Son, responded to DDG's scathing move by explaining why he'd never stoop that low.

DDG may have a lot of conflict to deal with when it comes to his coparenting situation with Halle Bailey, but that's not the end of his beefs. He also got into it with Twitch streamer Reggie (also known as Lil Rodney Son) online, and things took a dark and potentially overstepping turn.

In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the Michigan rapper and content creator showed his phone's lock screen to his chat. It's a picture of Reggie's deceased father, and the phone was playing an unknown audio clip that included "REGGIE DAD GONE" in its title.

Lil Rodney Son responded to this move on his livestream. "I'm yet again going to state it again," he remarked. "I'm personally not going to diss his dead people because I know that that s**t is just unnecessary. These n***as don't got me mad enough for me to even want to do that. But I just want to shed light on the lame s**t that he did because he said I'm a f***ed-up individual for not going to my dad's funeral when y'all n***as got to understand, bro. As a man, n***a? Mentally, bro, you got to protect your peace, gang.

DDG Reggie Beef

"Me and a lot of my family members not seeing eye to eye," Reggie continued. "And it is what it is. So I wouldn't even put myself in that position. My mom went to view my dad. Even her just telling me, my n***a, that s**t made a n***a feel some type of way. But I also feel like my dad did get to see me onstage. If y'all watched my standup, y'all would know. I talked about my dad having a stroke. That's how my dad died."

Amid new relationship rumors for DDG, as well as similar speculation for his ex Halle Bailey, this is adding a lot onto his drama plate. Nevertheless, even some of his biggest fans think this might have gone a little too far. Nevertheless, we will see how this whole situation evolves from here. DDG's other beefs did not even reach this level.

For those unaware, this whole situation started because Reggie had critical words for the streamer's music. Eventually, it devolved into personal attacks over their gossip headlines and real-life drama, and it's currently very ugly.

