Tia Kemp is known to pop off online, even when the subject is something as small as a boat trip with DDG and his crew. It's unclear how or why exactly the two linked up, but nevertheless, fans reacted wildly to one particular moment of his livestream.

In it, it sounds like Tia is moaning off-screen, which obviously got a lot of gutter-minded fans buzzing when the livestream clip went viral. In a fiery Instagram Live message caught by Livebitez and The Neighborhood Talk on IG, she explained the situation. Turns out seasickness is nothing to play with.

"I don't know who the f**k done clip-farmed me off of DDG's Twitch," Tia Kemp clapped back. "Got me moaning. B***h, I was throwing up. It ain't even no bathroom on that motherf***ing boat. We was on a contender with a center console. You think I was on a boat f***ing a young n***a? You out your mind, goofball b***hes.

"I don't know who y'all motherf***ers be on TikTok, clip-farming," she continued. "I was hanging over the boat. If it sounded like I was f***ing, b***h, they even told me I was pretty throwing up. So b***h, I might've sounded like I was f***ing. But b***h, I was hurling. Stop f***ing playing with me, b***h. I had my f***ing son on the motherf***ing boat with me. [...] We wasn't on no yacht, goofy h*e!"

Read More: Tia Kemp Accuses Lil Uzi Vert Of Cheating On JT

Tia Kemp DDG

We will see if either DDG or Tia Kemp comments on this further in the future, although we really doubt it. It seems like the kind of thing folks will forget about quickly, although we're curious to see if they cross over more moving forward.

Elsewhere, DDG's hip-hop takes continue to follow him. After he proclaimed his unwavering support for Drake in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle, one K.Dot fan let him have it in a radio phone call.

"Don't judge me, but I want to say that I really don't like OVO. And DDG, you a lame because you be hating on Kendrick. I'm out," a fan expressed on Way Up with Angela Yee. For the record, the Michigan rapper likes Kendrick too, but just prefers the 6ix God.