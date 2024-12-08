Tia Kemp & Tokyo Toni Exchange Insults With Threats To Throw A Drink In Someone's Face

Tia Kemp & Tokyo Toni throw down on social media.

Tia Kemp and Tokyo Toni have sparked a fiery feud, with their explosive exchange quickly going viral. On November 29, Kemp shared her side of the story during an exclusive interview, where she didn’t hold back about her experience working alongside Tokyo Toni on their Aunt-Tea podcast. Kemp revealed she had been “warned” about Toni’s erratic behavior before the show began. Describing their time on the podcast as chaotic, she accused Toni of acting unprofessionally, claiming she sexualized guests and disparaged her daughter, Angela White. Kemp made it clear that if the show is renewed, she has no intention of sharing the stage with Toni again.

Word of Kemp’s remarks reached Toni, who retaliated in her signature fiery style during a livestream. Toni expressed her anger and even hinted at wanting to physically confront Kemp. She also alleged she was paid $125,000 more than Kemp and their co-host Harvey for her participation in Aunt-Tea. Kemp, unbothered by Toni’s threats, responded with biting commentary on social media, calling out Toni’s behavior and accusing her of being “bipolar and delusional.” Kemp’s heated posts included: “Tag that old hating dusty 💯 Toni, go take a dentist trip before you come for me! You need ME! Crust mite!” Her bold words set social media ablaze, with users flooding the comments sections to weigh in on the drama

Tia Kemp & Tokyo Toni Turn Enemies In Social Media Exchange

Instagram users didn’t hold back their reactions. One wrote, “Tia can cuss cuss, but I feel like Tokyo can fight fight 😭.” Another quipped, “This fight will be better than Jake Paul & Mike Tyson 😩🤣.” A third joked, “A Tokyo and Tia Kemp beef would end civilization 😭😂.” Some commenters praised Kemp’s fiery responses, with one saying, “I can’t wait to call somebody a Newport dust mite 😂😂😂.”

Others admired the spectacle, noting, “One thing about Tia, she’s gonna show you all 97 of those Motel 6 pillows.” The feud continues to escalate. Fans are glued to their screens, eager for the next chapter in this highly publicized clash. For now, the tension between Tia Kemp and Tokyo Toni is showing no signs of cooling down.