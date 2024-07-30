Tia Kemp Wants To Film A Reality Show With Rick Ross

Tia Kemp described it as a "farm ranch show."

Tia Kemp wants her and Rick Ross to film a reality series together and made the proposition in a recent video on social media. She described it as a "farm ranch show." Her suggestion comes after she demanded the rapper pay her $200,000 to cover their son's college tuition costs.

The offer began with some of Kemp's standard insults toward Ross. “You’s a lying-ass fatback b*tch and I’m tired of you seeking muthaf*ckin attention,” she said. “You want this attention, you come over here. I got a deal for you; the people been calling me too. They want us to do like a show, me and you Will. I ain’t going to act illy Willy silly no mo, just give me the millys."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Rick Ross and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

From there, he outlined the proposition. “Now you need to come over here and we need to do this farm ranch show,” she explained. “They want to see us as a family and ride horses and cattle and all that. Me feeding horses and cows and slapping the sh*t outta you with a stack of hay or shovel or something." She wasn't done yet, however. Kemp then turned her sights toward DJ Khaled. "Y’all had the biggest muthaf*ckin mouth all last year. What happened?” she asked. “The Diddy sh*t got you n****s scared now? Khaled, jump your fat ass up out that muthaf*ckin water, get your fat ass over there where Diddy at.”

Tia Kemp Goes Off On Rick Ross