Tia Kemp Wants To Film A Reality Show With Rick Ross

Tia Kemp described it as a "farm ranch show."

Tia Kemp wants her and Rick Ross to film a reality series together and made the proposition in a recent video on social media. She described it as a "farm ranch show." Her suggestion comes after she demanded the rapper pay her $200,000 to cover their son's college tuition costs.

The offer began with some of Kemp's standard insults toward Ross. “You’s a lying-ass fatback b*tch and I’m tired of you seeking muthaf*ckin attention,” she said. “You want this attention, you come over here. I got a deal for you; the people been calling me too. They want us to do like a show, me and you Will. I ain’t going to act illy Willy silly no mo, just give me the millys."

Rick Ross & DJ Khaled Perform Together In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Rick Ross and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

From there, he outlined the proposition. “Now you need to come over here and we need to do this farm ranch show,” she explained. “They want to see us as a family and ride horses and cattle and all that. Me feeding horses and cows and slapping the sh*t outta you with a stack of hay or shovel or something." She wasn't done yet, however. Kemp then turned her sights toward DJ Khaled. "Y’all had the biggest muthaf*ckin mouth all last year. What happened?” she asked. “The Diddy sh*t got you n****s scared now? Khaled, jump your fat ass up out that muthaf*ckin water, get your fat ass over there where Diddy at.”

Tia Kemp Goes Off On Rick Ross

Kemp and Ross have been going back and forth on social media consistently over the years. She previously joked that he'll be paying child support unit he's 70. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

