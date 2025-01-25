Benzino & Tia Kemp Go At It Over Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Cheating Allegations

Benzino responded with sharp words, calling out influencer and host Tia Kemp for what he saw as unnecessary hostility. “You doing too much, mama,” he said, adding a mix of crass humor and unsolicited advice. He accused her of holding onto bitterness from her past, including her ties to Rick Ross, and suggested she focus on healing. Kemp has made waves yet again, targeting Trippie Redd with a fiery outburst after rumors of infidelity sparked by Coi Leray. The drama unfolded when Coi posted a cryptic Instagram Story that had fans buzzing.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God Bless,” she wrote, without naming names but leaving her boyfriend, Trippie, in the crosshairs of internet speculation. Coi, now expecting her first child with Trippie, did little to quiet the chatter, adding fuel to the frenzy. As the controversy gained traction, Tia Kemp, known for her outspoken persona, took aim at Trippie with heated threats, declaring she’d “f**k [him] up” for disrespecting her niece. But the drama didn’t end there. Tia turned her attention to Benzino, Coi’s father, after revisiting his remarks from a recent We In Miami podcast interview. In the interview, Benzino candidly shared his evolving perspective on his daughter’s relationships, especially with the impending arrival of his grandchild.

Benzino Defends Himself Against Tia Kemp's Harsh Remarks Over Coi Leray

Kemp fired back with claims questioning Benzino’s sexual orientation. In response, Benzino denied the accusations and called out the homophobic tone of her remarks. “If I was gay, I’d be proud of it. Shoutout to my LGBTQ+ supporters,” he stated, expressing disappointment in the nature of her insult. He urged her to move on, saying, “It’s time to grow up, mama. Be responsible for the things you say.”

Benzino softened his tone toward the end, acknowledging Kemp’s pain and encouraging her to find peace. “This is a great moment for my daughter. I don’t want this overshadowed. I can’t wait to be a grandfather. Let’s leave the past behind—it’s all love.” In a follow-up Instagram Story, Kemp appeared to retreat, albeit sarcastically. “Alright, bro, don’t cry. I’mma leave you alone! He scaredddddddd,” she wrote, signaling a pause in the ongoing feud. Whether this truce will hold remains to be seen, but for now, the flames of this social media battle appear to be dying down.