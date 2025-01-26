Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray and Trippie Redd backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Ayleks, she's willing to be "the villain 2025."

Last week, Coi Leray and Trippie Redd's relationship took an unexpected turn. In a cryptic Instagram Story post, she suggested that he could have allegedly cheated on her. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she began. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." To make matters more complicated, Coi is currently pregnant with their first child together.

Of course, this sparked outrage among her supporters, who immediately began to speculate about who Trippie allegedly cheated with. Some theorized that it could have been Ayleks, his ex, and rushed to TikTok to call her out. “She def his aesthetic,” one commenter claimed, resulting in a shady response. “Of course I am… that’s why I’m his first love… but that don’t mean for everybody to come attacking me LMAO. I can be the villain 2025 though, I’m down," she wrote. Another commenter proceeded to accuse her of ruining a happy home, prompting her to fire back. “Def didn’t actually, but if a home was so happy, it wouldn’t be ruined in my opinion. Hi," she said.

Read More: Benzino & Tia Kemp Go At It Over Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Cheating Allegations

Coi Leray & Ayleks Get Into Heated Exchange

The situation didn't end there, however. Ayleks went on to share a series of DMs she exchanged with Coi. The conversation got heated, to say the least, as Coi called Ayleks a "loser" and accused her of "selling p***y." Ayleks then told Coi to confront whoever Trippie allegedly cheated on her with, insisting that it wasn't her. She also questioned why she's being accused of being the other woman in her TikTok comments, suggesting the Coi could be to blame. Coi, on the other hand, blamed this on Ayleks' own online activity.

"If this not weird to you idk what is," she said, inserting screenshots of comments Ayleks left on TikTok. "It's sad you crave attention." At the time of writing, Trippie Redd has yet to address the cheating allegations publicly.

Read More: Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 1.9K
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado Music Benzino & Tia Kemp Go At It Over Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Cheating Allegations 1371
Revolt World 2024 Music Trippie Redd Fuels Cheating Rumors With Somber New Song "Pretty Rose" 2.0K
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 5.5K