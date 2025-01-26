Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations

Last week, Coi Leray and Trippie Redd's relationship took an unexpected turn. In a cryptic Instagram Story post, she suggested that he could have allegedly cheated on her. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she began. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." To make matters more complicated, Coi is currently pregnant with their first child together.

Of course, this sparked outrage among her supporters, who immediately began to speculate about who Trippie allegedly cheated with. Some theorized that it could have been Ayleks, his ex, and rushed to TikTok to call her out. “She def his aesthetic,” one commenter claimed, resulting in a shady response. “Of course I am… that’s why I’m his first love… but that don’t mean for everybody to come attacking me LMAO. I can be the villain 2025 though, I’m down," she wrote. Another commenter proceeded to accuse her of ruining a happy home, prompting her to fire back. “Def didn’t actually, but if a home was so happy, it wouldn’t be ruined in my opinion. Hi," she said.

Coi Leray & Ayleks Get Into Heated Exchange

The situation didn't end there, however. Ayleks went on to share a series of DMs she exchanged with Coi. The conversation got heated, to say the least, as Coi called Ayleks a "loser" and accused her of "selling p***y." Ayleks then told Coi to confront whoever Trippie allegedly cheated on her with, insisting that it wasn't her. She also questioned why she's being accused of being the other woman in her TikTok comments, suggesting the Coi could be to blame. Coi, on the other hand, blamed this on Ayleks' own online activity.

"If this not weird to you idk what is," she said, inserting screenshots of comments Ayleks left on TikTok. "It's sad you crave attention." At the time of writing, Trippie Redd has yet to address the cheating allegations publicly.