Tia Kemp Denies Kissing Her Ex Rick Ross On Yacht

It seems like Tia Kemp almost always has something to say about her ex, Rick Ross. Recently, however, she hopped online to tell the internet to give him some privacy. Earlier this week, the rapper was spotted on a yacht with a mystery woman, prompting fans to speculate. Some even theorized that the woman was Kemp, but according to her, this couldn't be further from the truth.

During a recent livestream, the personality set the record straight. "'Was that you on that boat?' What motherf*ckin' boat? I know you ain't talking about with my baby dad, my child's father. F*ck no," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "That ain't me, that's the trick he's with."

"Let him trick in peace," she continued. "Stop invading that man and his privacy, zooming in on him and his tricks ... Sometimes them tricks don't want to be known. So leave the motherf*cker alone."

Kemp went on to claim that if she were to be on a yacht with anyone, it would be DDG and his crew.

Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef

Rumors that he reconnected with his ex aren't the only ones Ross has been at the center of lately either. When the video of him and the mystery woman first surfaced online, 50 Cent shared it and implied that he'd allegedly been cozying up to a man. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat!" he captioned his post. "Thats not AI."