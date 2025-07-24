Tia Kemp Denies Kissing Her Ex Rick Ross On Yacht

BY Caroline Fisher 154 Views
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rick Ross was recently spotted cozying up to a mystery woman on a yacht, sparking some speculation among fans.

It seems like Tia Kemp almost always has something to say about her ex, Rick Ross. Recently, however, she hopped online to tell the internet to give him some privacy. Earlier this week, the rapper was spotted on a yacht with a mystery woman, prompting fans to speculate. Some even theorized that the woman was Kemp, but according to her, this couldn't be further from the truth.

During a recent livestream, the personality set the record straight. "'Was that you on that boat?' What motherf*ckin' boat? I know you ain't talking about with my baby dad, my child's father. F*ck no," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "That ain't me, that's the trick he's with."

"Let him trick in peace," she continued. "Stop invading that man and his privacy, zooming in on him and his tricks ... Sometimes them tricks don't want to be known. So leave the motherf*cker alone."

Kemp went on to claim that if she were to be on a yacht with anyone, it would be DDG and his crew.

Read More: Akbar V Shares Advice For Chrisean Rock As Tia Kemp Beef Erupts

Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef

Rumors that he reconnected with his ex aren't the only ones Ross has been at the center of lately either. When the video of him and the mystery woman first surfaced online, 50 Cent shared it and implied that he'd allegedly been cozying up to a man. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat!" he captioned his post. "Thats not AI."

Ross was quick to fire back. “Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle,” he said while lounging by the pool. “You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son. But you gotta give beautiful Black women a chance, Curtis. You’re a hurt ho, but get over it, man.”

Read More: Tia Kemp & Chrisean Rock Clash Over Potentially Fake Phone Confrontation Amid Their Beef

