If there's one thing Rick Ross will do, it's keep a beautiful woman by his side, even if it's just for a few minutes. Recently, for example, the Mississippi-born performer was spotting enjoying a Miami Dolphins game alongside Mia Dover. Dover is a model from Ottawa, and while the exact nature of her relationship with Ross is unconfirmed, she appeared to have a blast at the game.

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the rumored romance. Many are speculating that it's purely transactional, and slamming Ross for how many women he's been seen with in recent months. "Damn that was fast," one Instagram user writes in the Live Bitez comments section. "He change women more than he change his Draws," another claims. "If he didn't have money those women wouldn't give him the time of day," someone else writes.

As far as fans know, Ross' last fling was with model and luxury real estate agent Jazzma Kendrick. They popped out together at a launch party for his Edition22 collab in Hollywood, Florida this August.

Rick Ross Girlfriend

The month prior, he and Kendrick appeared to lock lips on a yacht, though her identity sparked a lot of confusion at the time. The paparazzi photos were taken from too far away to determine her identity, leading to theories that he was kissing his ex Tia Kemp.

She quickly shut that rumor down during a heated rant on Instagram Live. "'Was that you on that boat?' What motherf*ckin' boat? I know you ain't talking about with my baby dad, my child's father. F*ck no," she declared. "That ain't me, that's the trick he's with."