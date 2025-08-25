Rick Ross Has A Blast With His New Girlfriend During Trip To Target

Rick Ross shared a video of himself goofing around in Target with his new girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, who works as a model and luxury real estate agent. Clips of the two riding around in a shopping cart during their trip to the store are circulating on social media.

When The Shade Room shared the videos on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "One thing about Ross he gone enjoy the moment with his new boo, show the world then dump them," one user wrote in a top response. One more remarked: "He be so happy with them then boom…another one." Others had a more optimistic outlook on the relationship. "Ladies, see how HE’s the one recording! As it should be. She might be around longer than we think," one user wrote. Another added: "She looks so nice and wholesome compared to the others."

More fans complained about Rick Ross shopping at Target amid the ongoing boycott against the retail company. "It would’ve been funny if yall was anywhere BUT Target," one user commented. One more wrote: "We ain’t suppose to be in TARGET ROZAY!!!"

Who Is Rick Ross Dating?

Rick Ross made his red carpet debut with Jazzma Kendrick as a couple during the launch of his RR22 brand at G7 Rooftop in Hollywood, Florida. In addition to her work as a model and real estate agent, Kendrick also reportedly serves as a social media influencer. She has over 340,000 followers on Instagram.