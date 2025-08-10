Rick Ross's Mystery Woman At RR22 Event Revealed

Rick Ross turned Miami’s nightlife into a high-gloss spectacle this weekend with the launch of his RR22 brand, a celebration that doubled as a showcase for his relationship with model and luxury real estate agent Jazzma Kendrick. The Maybach Music Group founder made a dramatic entrance alongside Kendrick, drawing stares from a crowd packed with industry heavyweights, celebrities, and tastemakers.

The event, held in the city’s cultural core, mirrored Ross’s trademark mix of hip-hop swagger and refined elegance. Guests moved through rooms dressed in lavish décor, sipping top-shelf cocktails as music pulsed through the venue. RR22 is the latest addition to Ross’s growing portfolio, extending a career that has balanced platinum-selling albums with ventures steeped in opulence and brand-building.

Ross’s personal life has been almost as public as his music. He was linked to rapper Foxy Brown in the late 2000s, then dated fashion designer Shateria Moragne-el for several years before their split.

In 2015, he became engaged to Instagram model Lira “Galore” Mercer, though the engagement ended quickly. Later, he shared a turbulent relationship with fitness model Briana Camille, the mother of two of his children, marked by a public child support battle.

His name has also been tied to social media personality Lastonia Leviston, with whom he shares a child, and “Basketball Wives” cast member Liz Hagelthorn. More recently, he drew international attention through a rumored romance with Tanzanian singer Hamisa Mobetto.

Kendrick, a Miami native, brings her own pedigree to the partnership. She began modeling as a teenager, working with fashion brands and gracing editorial spreads while building an influential online presence.

Off the runway, she carved out a career in Miami’s high-stakes luxury real estate market, brokering multimillion-dollar deals. Her personal life has also generated headlines, including a past relationship with rapper Cam’ron and persistent rumors about her connection to Ross before their public debut.