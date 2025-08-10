Rick Ross's Mystery Woman At RR22 Event Revealed

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 334 Views
RR22 Launch Event With Rick Ross
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - AUGUST 8: Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend RR22 Launch Event With Rick Ross at the G7 rooftop at Dolce by Wyndham Hotel on August 8, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
Rick Ross made his debut 20 years ago with Port of Miami, which features the hit singles "Hustlin" and "Push It.

Rick Ross turned Miami’s nightlife into a high-gloss spectacle this weekend with the launch of his RR22 brand, a celebration that doubled as a showcase for his relationship with model and luxury real estate agent Jazzma Kendrick. The Maybach Music Group founder made a dramatic entrance alongside Kendrick, drawing stares from a crowd packed with industry heavyweights, celebrities, and tastemakers.

The event, held in the city’s cultural core, mirrored Ross’s trademark mix of hip-hop swagger and refined elegance. Guests moved through rooms dressed in lavish décor, sipping top-shelf cocktails as music pulsed through the venue. RR22 is the latest addition to Ross’s growing portfolio, extending a career that has balanced platinum-selling albums with ventures steeped in opulence and brand-building.

Ross’s personal life has been almost as public as his music. He was linked to rapper Foxy Brown in the late 2000s, then dated fashion designer Shateria Moragne-el for several years before their split.

In 2015, he became engaged to Instagram model Lira “Galore” Mercer, though the engagement ended quickly. Later, he shared a turbulent relationship with fitness model Briana Camille, the mother of two of his children, marked by a public child support battle.

His name has also been tied to social media personality Lastonia Leviston, with whom he shares a child, and “Basketball Wives” cast member Liz Hagelthorn. More recently, he drew international attention through a rumored romance with Tanzanian singer Hamisa Mobetto.

Who Is Rick Ross's Date Jazzma Kendrick?

Kendrick, a Miami native, brings her own pedigree to the partnership. She began modeling as a teenager, working with fashion brands and gracing editorial spreads while building an influential online presence.

Off the runway, she carved out a career in Miami’s high-stakes luxury real estate market, brokering multimillion-dollar deals. Her personal life has also generated headlines, including a past relationship with rapper Cam’ron and persistent rumors about her connection to Ross before their public debut.

At the RR22 launch, Ross and Kendrick embodied a power couple narrative—melding his music empire and entrepreneurial drive with her influence in fashion and real estate. Their presence underscored the event’s larger message: this was not just a brand unveiling, but a statement of status, style, and dominance in Miami’s cultural landscape.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
