Rick Ross recently walked Claressa Shields out last month for her Lani Daniels fight, and he will seemingly continue to support Shields no matter what her next bout is. What's more is that, following her challenge to Laila Ali to come back and meet her in the boxing ring for $15 million, Rozay is leading the public campaign to make it happen.

As caught by AllHipHop, he took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (August 13) to repost coverage of Ali speaking on the possibility of boxing the Flint native. "@claressashields @papoose Let's make it happen," the Maybach Music Group mogul expressed on social media. "@thereallailaali is scared Boss!!!" Shields responded in an IG Story of her own.

Amid Claressa Shields' other conflicts and confrontations, this one seems to be a little bit more amicable at the moment. After all, Laila Ali still needs to decide whether or not she will actually make her comeback in the ring. Everyone continues to field offers and possible avenues, so we'll see if – or when – this locks in. For now, we just have to wait.

Claressa Shields Laila Ali Fight

Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 1284. © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laila Ali, no stranger to controversy herself, did not elaborate much on Claressa Shields' challenge during a recent appearance on Good Day DC. "She inserted herself into the conversation," she said concerning Shields, claiming she didn't start this fire. Elsewhere, Muhammad Ali's daughter said it would take between $15 million to $20 million to get her back and said that Shields is "not [her] focus right now."

Instead, Laila Ali is considering "multiple offers" in her desired payout range and still hasn't decided on facing Papoose's boo. "I’m thinking about it," she reportedly remarked. "Very soon, the world will know my answer to that in detail. [...] I call the shots. I do what I want to do, how I want to do it."