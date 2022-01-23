money challenge
- GramMuni Long Has The Longest (& Best) Money Challenge So FarHer name is Muni Long, after all.By Alex Zidel
- GramYK Osiris Claims He's Debt Free With Money Challenge, Then Remembers He Owes Young ThugYK Osiris posted a slightly inaccurate message during his money challenge.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureFat Joe Lashes Out At Money Challenge Participants: "F*ck Is Wrong With You"The rapper believes people posing with stacks of cash are just asking for the authorities to come knocking.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDoodie Lo Shares His "Money Challenge" With A Message For FTN BaeOTF member Doodie Lo contributes to NBA Youngboy and Lil Durk’s #MoneyChallenge while throwing shade at FTN Bae for spreading malicious gossip.By Jordan Schenkman
- AnticsNick Cannon Expertly Trolls NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, & Others Doing Money ChallengeNick Cannon takes a similar stance as Wiz Khalifa as rappers continue to participate in the money challenge on social media.By Alex Zidel
- GramWiz Khalifa Shares Warning About NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk's Money ChallengeWiz Khalifa is seemingly not a fan of the "money challenge" that rappers including NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have participated in.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent & Soulja Boy Each Show Off Old Pics Of Them Doing The Money Challenge50 Cent and Soulja Boy both showed off pictures of them doing the money challenge before it was trending.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Says "F*cc Child Support" In His Money Challenge ContributionYung Miami, Coi Leray, and BeatKing have also shared their contributions to the #MoneyChallenge.By Hayley Hynes