Claressa Shields Addresses Papoose Breakup Rumors After Announcing Pregnancy Plans

BY Caroline Fisher 986 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields Addresses Papoose Breakup Rumors Gossip News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend BET Awards 2025 Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Recently, social media users began to suspect trouble in paradise for Papoose and his girlfriend Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship didn't exactly come to light in the most flattering way. Late last year, the battle rapper's ex Remy Ma took to social media to put him on blast, accusing him of cheating on her with the pro boxer. In response, he hit her with cheating allegations of his own, accusing her of being in a secret relationship with Eazy The Block Captain.

Unsurprisingly, the dispute got messy, and played out online for the world to see. Nowadays, they both appear to have moved on, and seem to be happy with their respective partners. Despite this, social media users stir the pot at any given opportunity, even recently starting a rumor that Pap and Shields split up.

The athlete was quick to set the record straight, sharing a clip of herself having a meal at Papoose's mother's house. "All I see is lies [laughing emojis]," she captioned it, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Stop lying! Me and my man at his mama house eating victory dinner that she cooked for me! I see I gotta start checking y'all lies! We great over here!"

Read More: Rick Ross & Papoose Escort Claressa Shields To The Ring To Fight Lani Daniels

Claressa Shields & Papoose

Unfortunately, however, her post didn't do much to quiet critics. One of them responded to it by speculating about Shields' true intentions. "Ain't nobody lied on you you just wanted to let folks know you met his mom girl SAT DOWN," they wrote.

"You and your made up a** modeling career can go to hell," Shields fired back. "You mad that I check sh*t. Stop lying." Obviously, she's not willing to let these rumors slide, especially since she's already making big plans for her future with Pap.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last month, she revealed that she hopes to have a child with him in 2026. “I’m gonna have a baby next year ... We already have it planned out," she announced. “After I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight some more—and then probably have another one.”

Read More: Claressa Shields Reveals Plans To Have A Baby With Papoose While Still Boxing

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 5.8K
Claressa Shields Papoose Tattoo Relationship News Relationships Claressa Shields Flaunts New Papoose Tattoo Ahead Of Lani Daniels Fight 10.5K
News Authentic 524
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Claressa Shields Flaunts Fighting Skills Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal 1.6K
Comments 0