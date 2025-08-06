Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship didn't exactly come to light in the most flattering way. Late last year, the battle rapper's ex Remy Ma took to social media to put him on blast, accusing him of cheating on her with the pro boxer. In response, he hit her with cheating allegations of his own, accusing her of being in a secret relationship with Eazy The Block Captain.

Unsurprisingly, the dispute got messy, and played out online for the world to see. Nowadays, they both appear to have moved on, and seem to be happy with their respective partners. Despite this, social media users stir the pot at any given opportunity, even recently starting a rumor that Pap and Shields split up.

The athlete was quick to set the record straight, sharing a clip of herself having a meal at Papoose's mother's house. "All I see is lies [laughing emojis]," she captioned it, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Stop lying! Me and my man at his mama house eating victory dinner that she cooked for me! I see I gotta start checking y'all lies! We great over here!"

Claressa Shields & Papoose

Unfortunately, however, her post didn't do much to quiet critics. One of them responded to it by speculating about Shields' true intentions. "Ain't nobody lied on you you just wanted to let folks know you met his mom girl SAT DOWN," they wrote.

"You and your made up a** modeling career can go to hell," Shields fired back. "You mad that I check sh*t. Stop lying." Obviously, she's not willing to let these rumors slide, especially since she's already making big plans for her future with Pap.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last month, she revealed that she hopes to have a child with him in 2026. “I’m gonna have a baby next year ... We already have it planned out," she announced. “After I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight some more—and then probably have another one.”