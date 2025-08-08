Claressa Shields Nearly Catches Papoose Serenading Her In Sweet Clip

BY Caroline Fisher
Claressa Shields Papoose Serenading Relationship News
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Just this week, Claressa Shields took to social media to shut down rumors that she and Papoose have gone their separate ways.

Papoose and Claressa Shields' relationship became public in December thanks to his ex Remy Ma, and ever since, the power couple has taken every chance they can get to show each other off. Recently, for example, the pro boxer took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself enjoying some quality time with the rapper. In a clip posted by The Shade Room, she even tries to catch him singing to her, though he stopped right when she started recording. When she called him out for this, he had a good laugh, and fans are here for the wholesome moment.

"She's happy and I love that for her! 🥰," one Instagram user writes. "U hear that laugh 😩😩😩 happiness ❤️ I can’t be mad at it n she’s beautiful 😍," another says.

The sweet clip arrives just a couple of days after Shields hopped online to set the record straight amid rumors that she and Papoose had gone their separate ways.

Read More: Claressa Shields Addresses Papoose Breakup Rumors After Announcing Pregnancy Plans

Claressa Shields & Papoose

The athlete shared footage of the two of them enjoying a meal at his mother's house, making it clear that they're still very much an item. "All I see is lies [laughing emojis]," she declared. "Stop lying! Me and my man at his mama house eating victory dinner that she cooked for me! I see I gotta start checking y'all lies! We great over here!"

At the time, one critic questioned her intentions, prompting her to fire back yet again. "Ain't nobody lied on you you just wanted to let folks know you met his mom girl SAT DOWN," they wrote. "You and your made up a** modeling career can go to hell," she responded. "You mad that I check sh*t. Stop lying."

Things are going so well for Shields and Pap that they're considering taking things to the next level. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last month, she revealed that they plan on trying to have a child next year.

Read More: Rick Ross & Papoose Escort Claressa Shields To The Ring To Fight Lani Daniels

