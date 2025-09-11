DJ Khaled says he makes an effort to remain neutral when his collaborators feud with one another. He discussed how he handled Drake beefing with Rick Ross and Future during an interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on their new podcast. Both Future and Ross feuded with Drake in 2024, but Khaled remained silent on the matter.

"I'm the one out of the crew that always says 'Yo, we don't need that.' We need to come together, we need love… At the same time, we don't wanna slow up the money," he said. "I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers, you can't question my friendships."

When Joe and Jada shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. Many brought up Khaled's lack of public comments on the violence in Gaza over the last several years. "Sweating like he think they gonna ask him something about Palestine," one user joked. Another wrote: "Nah brothers this is one y’all could’ve left off your couch. I know he’s your man’s Joe, your brother, but read the room."

Drake & DJ Khaled's Friendship

Drake and DJ Khaled have collaborated a number of times over the years. They worked together on the singles, "For Free," "No New Friends," "I'm On One," and more.

Earlier this year, Khaled announced that Drake will be appearing on his new album, Aalam of God, for two different songs. In response to that news on Instagram, Drake commented: "Must be @drakebell." Shortly afterward, Khaled deleted the album announcement and has yet to provide any further updates on when it will release.