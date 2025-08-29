DJ Khaled is hitting fans with a two pack this weekend and one half of it includes "You Remind Me." It's a completely different vibe from its counterpart, "Brother," with NBA YoungBoy and Post Malone. This one comes out gunning to create the ideal summer jam to kick back too.
It's evidenced by the dancehall and reggae sounding production and its features. Giving this track credentials are Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Mavado, RoryStoneLove, and Kaylan Arnold.
It's a massive cast of characters, something that Khaled is used to pulling off. Given all of these artists' backgrounds, it's a cohesive listen. Moreover, it's bright, groovy, and ideal for dance parties on the beach. All of the male guests wax poetic about their love interests and how enamored they are whenever they're around them.
Overall, the song speaks to DJ Khaled's global taste and ability to curate at a high level. This cut has us wondering what other tricks he's got for us up his sleeve as well.
We will find that out later this year when he returns with Aalam of God, his 14th studio album. The We The Best CEO doesn't have a release date set in stone yet, but it's coming soon per a press release. It will be Khaled's first since 2022's GOD DID.
DJ Khaled, Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Mavado, RoryStoneLove, & Kaylan Arnold "You Remind Me"
Quotable Lyrics:
Slowly, mi waan you tek time and wine
What you possess, gyal, is also mine
Ever met a gyal so goregous and fine?
Ever so often have God to remind you that
All we told you, squeeze up on yuh fat
And we Jamaican sound it like a rap
