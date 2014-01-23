A reggae singer from the neighborhood known as Cassava Piece, in the unruly and quite dangerous heart of Kingston, Jamaica, Mavado is one of the more successful contemporary reggae and dancehall artists. With close ties to the Hip-Hop community, the Jamaican musician has worked with several memorable artists, such as Ace Hood, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes and Jay-Z. While Mavado is noted for his gritty lyricism depicting his life experiences growing up in a rough part in Jamaica, he often incorporates a spiritual message in his work. He has released two albums so far along with a handful of singles and in 2011, Mavado founded his own record label, Manison records. Having signed onto DJ Khaled's We The Best Music Group label, he released two star-studded sequels paving the way for future work. However, recent legal troubles involving "bodily harm" and "malicious destruction of property" with a vehicle have recently cropped up.