joe & jada
Music
Jadakiss Recalls Feeling "Out Of My Mind" During The Lox's Iconic "Verzuz" Showdown With Dipset
Jadakiss and Fat Joe launched a new podcast in partnership with Roc Nation and The Volume, earlier this month.
By
Cole Blake
8 hrs ago
