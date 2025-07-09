Fat Joe Sparks Uproar With Claim About The Five Percent Nation

Fat Joe has been making several headlines in recent months for his antics on his new podcast with Jadakiss, "Joe & Jada."

Fat Joe is facing backlash on social media for claiming to have been affiliated with The Five Percent Nation during a recent episode of his podcast with Jadakiss, Joe & Jada. In discussing his upbringing, he described himself as the "God Crack Kim Great God Allah."

In a viral clip of the moment, Joe remarks: “I come from a projects called Godsville. Right? So also, it was like the Mecca of the Five Percenters. I was the God Crack Kim Great God Allah. I’m telling you what it is, right. You gotta think…” Jadakiss bursts into laughter and disbelief in response.

Fans on Instagram have also been shocked by the claim. "At this point this, this podcast need to be Joe and Jim (Jones) cause they both gotta be stopped. Too much f*ckery chatting now…" one user wrote when the account, @coachkandaka, shared the video. Another commented: "it’s the same blueprint each episode. Say the craziest thing and then Jada says ayoooo."

Not only were social media users shocked by the comments, but according to AllHipHop, sources within The Five Percent Nation movement were particular offended. “This ain’t a hashtag. This ain’t an aesthetic,” one lifelong member told the outlet off the record. “You don’t throw on a name like that without accountability.”

Fat Joe Allegations

His antics on Joe & Jada aren't the only reason Fat Joe has been in headlines as of late. Last month, his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, filed a $20 million lawsuit against him in New York. In doing so, he accused Joe of alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” 

Joe shot down the claims with a firm statement on Instagram. "If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," Joe wrote in part. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

