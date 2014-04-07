five percent nation
- NewsLord Jamar Discusses Jay Z, Five Percent Nation & White Man Being The DevilLord Jamar confirms his belief that the white man is the devil.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsLouis Farrakhan "Proud" Of Jay Z & Jay Electronica For Representing Five Percent NationNation of Islam leader addresses Jay Z's Five Percent Nation chain.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Original ContentThe Five Percent Nation: A Brief History LessonThe Five Percent Nation medallion worn by hip hop moguls such as Jay Z and Jay Electronica tends to raise a bit of controversy. We unravel the history behind this piece and what it exactly means to be a part of this Five Percent Nation.By Shirley Ju
- NewsJay Z Seen Rocking Five Percent Nation Medallion At Barclays CenterJay Z was seen rocking the gold pendant from the black empowerment group, Five Percent Nation.By hnhh