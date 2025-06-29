50 Cent confirmed Nelly's recent story about asking to G-Unit rapper to apologize to Ashanti for dissing her during his feud with Murder Inc. Nelly and Ashanti had reflected on the drama during a recent appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ new podcast. Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, 50 wrote in the caption: “This is true no [cap] detected, I always liked Moe he took off when I got hit, I was hurt I couldn’t do nothing but watch the TV. @50centAction."

In the video, Nelly explains that Ashanti demanded he go over and make 50 Cent apologize when they were all at the same event together. “I asked her, ‘You want me to say something to Fif?’” Nelly said, as caught by Complex. “I didn’t think she’d say yes… and she said, ‘Yes.’” After he marched over to 50 and asked him to apologize, 50 yelled out to her, "Ashanti, I'm sorry!"

Fans have been getting a kick out of the story in the comments of 50's post. DaBaby even chimed in with several laughing emojis.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Nelly and Ashanti's appearance on Joe and Jada comes as Fat Joe is facing a bombshell lawsuit from his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon. Dixon accuses the rapper of several disturbing allegations, including alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”