50 Cent Confirms Nelly's Story About Making Him Apologize To Ashanti

BY Cole Blake 3.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nelly and Ashanti reflected on a hilarious run-in with 50 Cent during an appearance on the "Joe and Jada" podcast.

50 Cent confirmed Nelly's recent story about asking to G-Unit rapper to apologize to Ashanti for dissing her during his feud with Murder Inc. Nelly and Ashanti had reflected on the drama during a recent appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ new podcast. Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, 50 wrote in the caption: “This is true no [cap] detected, I always liked Moe he took off when I got hit, I was hurt I couldn’t do nothing but watch the TV. @50centAction."

In the video, Nelly explains that Ashanti demanded he go over and make 50 Cent apologize when they were all at the same event together. “I asked her, ‘You want me to say something to Fif?’” Nelly said, as caught by Complex. “I didn’t think she’d say yes… and she said, ‘Yes.’” After he marched over to 50 and asked him to apologize, 50 yelled out to her, "Ashanti, I'm sorry!"

Fans have been getting a kick out of the story in the comments of 50's post. DaBaby even chimed in with several laughing emojis.

Read More: 50 Cent Simultaneously Praises & Trolls Nelly For Dating Mayweather Jr.'s Ex

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Nelly and Ashanti's appearance on Joe and Jada comes as Fat Joe is facing a bombshell lawsuit from his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon. Dixon accuses the rapper of several disturbing allegations, including alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” 

Joe finally addressed the lawsuit in a lengthy post on social media, last week. "If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," Joe wrote in part. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

Read More: 50 Cent Teases Irv Gotti For Alleged Jealousy Of Nelly & Ashanti

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls Music Fat Joe Finally Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations In Terrance Dixon’s Lawsuit 3.6K
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Reacts To Lawsuit Accusing Fat Joe Of Ordering A Hit On Him 8.3K
50 Cent Fires Back Abuse Allegations Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Uses Old Flame Vivica A Fox To Fire Back At Abuse Allegations 2.2K
Fat Joe Accused Attempt 50 Cent Life Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Accused Of Orchestrating An Attempt On 50 Cent's Life In Shocking Lawsuit 2.9K