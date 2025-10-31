Fat Joe Says Country, Pop, And K-Pop Are Stealing From Hip-Hop

Fat Joe is calling it like he sees it. And according to him, hip-hop is the blueprint that every other genre keeps copying. On a recent episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, the Bronx legend broke down how he feels hip-hop’s influence has been "stolen, used, and abused" by nearly every corner of the music industry. "Hip-hop has been stolen, used, and abused by every genre in the world," Joe said. "When I listen to country, they bit-hop with their lyrics. Every aspect of entertainment in this world needs hip-hop."

It’s not the first time Fat Joe has spoken on hip-hop’s global impact. He's even claimed to be one of the realest rappers to ever live, besides Tupac. Now, this hot take has some fans agreeing with him while others don't think he's the right messenger. "That word stolen is a terrible description," one person wrote. "These other genres have clearly been inspired by Hip Hop and in each one notable names have done collabs w/ rappers. The proof is already in the music." Another person defended Joe and said, "There’s no lie. Some would say Hip Hop stole from other genres but nah. Hip Hop flipped what was & made it its own. Hip Hop will always stand out because we redefine music."

Fat Joe On A Recent Episode Of His Podcast

He argued that while hip-hop has shaped pop culture, the credit and financial recognition don’t always flow back to the creators who built the culture. Ciara, who appeared in the episode, questioned "Is that a bad thing though?" While Fat Joe responded by calling out the fact that "people have been stealing from hip hop and calling it their own genre."

Ciara acknowledged that and proceeded to say, "Everything has its origin. It lets you know the power of the influence. That's music though." Meanwhile, Joe says all the proof is in the pudding. From country tracks, to K-pop groups, to pop stars using hip-hop cadences, he points to hip-hop as the source.