Jadakiss Slams Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings

BY Caroline Fisher 280 Views
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Jadakiss attends the Jaguar Type 00 at SEI LESS / LO KEE / SB Nation All-Star Weekend Afterparty at 715 Harrison Parking Lot on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jaguar)
"Complex" unveiled its annual Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list last month, and Jadakiss and Fat Joe came in at No. 15.

Last month, Complex unveiled its annual Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list. As expected, it earned big reactions from readers, including Jadakiss. During a recent episode of his podcast with Fat Joe, Joe & Jada, they talked about their No. 15 position. Jadakiss made it clear that he's not putting much stock in it, or the outlet's Best Music Podcasts Right Now list.

"I don't give a f*ck about the hip-hop list or the podcast," he declared. "F*ck that list! Both of them! I don't give a f*ck about either one of 'em! How you like that?!"

"I'm just trying to tell you, does anybody care about the list? 'Cause I wanna know, if there's people on the list looking back, like, 'Yo, they coming,'" Joe said, referencing the fact that they weren't even ranked last year.

As for who topped the list, Kai Cenat came in at No. 1, followed by DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, Plaqueboymax, and more.

Jadakiss & Fat Joe Podcast

This isn't the only controversial topic the duo has weighed in on recently, however. In July, they also talked about Drake's single "What Did I Miss?" from his upcoming album, ICEMAN. On it, the Toronto rapper calls out everyone who switched up on him amid his battle with Kendrick Lamar, though he didn't name any names.

“He got a taste of the rap industry, man,” Jadakiss said of the track. “They flip on you emphatically. … They flip. … Rappers, the game, executives, everybody you could think of, store owners. Yeah, they f*cking flip. That’s part of this. That’s the game we in.”

“I felt like the new track was really dope,” Fat Joe added. “I listened to it a couple of times and you know he’s one No. 1 away from Michael Jackson’s record, and I think the soul of Michael Jackson is fighting that sh*t ’cause every time he put out one you think it’s going to take that joint, just it back down.”

