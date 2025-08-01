Jadakiss Slams Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings

Last month, Complex unveiled its annual Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list. As expected, it earned big reactions from readers, including Jadakiss. During a recent episode of his podcast with Fat Joe, Joe & Jada, they talked about their No. 15 position. Jadakiss made it clear that he's not putting much stock in it, or the outlet's Best Music Podcasts Right Now list.

"I don't give a f*ck about the hip-hop list or the podcast," he declared. "F*ck that list! Both of them! I don't give a f*ck about either one of 'em! How you like that?!"

"I'm just trying to tell you, does anybody care about the list? 'Cause I wanna know, if there's people on the list looking back, like, 'Yo, they coming,'" Joe said, referencing the fact that they weren't even ranked last year.

As for who topped the list, Kai Cenat came in at No. 1, followed by DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, Plaqueboymax, and more.

Jadakiss & Fat Joe Podcast

This isn't the only controversial topic the duo has weighed in on recently, however. In July, they also talked about Drake's single "What Did I Miss?" from his upcoming album, ICEMAN. On it, the Toronto rapper calls out everyone who switched up on him amid his battle with Kendrick Lamar, though he didn't name any names.

“He got a taste of the rap industry, man,” Jadakiss said of the track. “They flip on you emphatically. … They flip. … Rappers, the game, executives, everybody you could think of, store owners. Yeah, they f*cking flip. That’s part of this. That’s the game we in.”