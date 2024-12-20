Fat Joe Declares 2024 "The Worst Year In Hip Hop History"

Joey Crack is disappointed.

Fat Joe has been extremely active in 2024. The Terror Squad founder has been on countless podcasts and hosted the BET Awards. He met with Vice President Kamala Harris, and performed during the World Series. He also dropped a new album, The World Changed on Me. The title of the album is an excellent indicator of the way Fat Joe feels about the current rap landscape. He may still be relevant, but he feels that the genre has never been worse in terms of cultural impact.

Fat Joe delivered this hot take during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. He reflected on the year in hip hop, and felt that the musical output was not up to snuff. "I woke up 2024 feeling like [God dammit!] It’s been a horrible year," the "Lean Back" rapper asserted. "I was just having a heated discussion with my people [about this]." Fat Joe wasn't simply let down by the music, though. He also felt that the scrutiny that hip hop legends like Diddy and Jay-Z have come under has also damaged the genre's reputation.

Fat Joe Claims Rappers Are More "Scrutinized"

"All our legends. All our mentors getting scrutinized," Fat Joe asserted. "This is the worst time to be a celebrity in history. I’m not sure you guys wanna be celebrities." Joe came up at the very same time as Diddy and Jay-Z. He even had a multi-year feud with Jay and Roc-A-Fella Records in the late 90s and early 2000s. He's unhappy with the way their personal lives have impacted the culture, however. It's the combination of music and scandal that led to Joey Crack's massive declaration. "This might be the worst year ever in hip hop history type sh*t," he stated. "This sh*t bad."