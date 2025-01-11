Fat Joe Credits Killer Mike For His Return To Rap

Fat Joe leans back into rap.

Fat Joe has attributed his decision to return to hip-hop with his latest album, The World Changed on Me, to one pivotal figure: Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike. Talking to Billboard on January 7, the Bronx legend shared that Killer Mike’s triumphant night at the 2024 Grammy Awards reignited his passion for music. Mike swept the awards, taking home Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, inspiring Joe to pick up the mic again. “Told him: he’s the guy who inspired me,” Joe y Crack explained. “I was retired. I had an infamous phone call with Eminem where he tried to convince me otherwise. He was like, ‘Joe, we need you. You’re one of us.’ But I was done.”

Joe said it was witnessing Killer Mike’s Grammy victory that shifted his perspective. “When I saw Mike win, I called Dre immediately. I told him, ‘Yo, it’s possible. Let’s get back in the kitchen and cook.’ That moment made me believe again.” Joe admitted that winning a Grammy remains a milestone he has yet to achieve, making Mike’s success even more motivating. Joe shared his frustrations during a December appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. “Man, 2024 felt like a disaster from day one,” he said.

“This might be the worst year in hip-hop history,” he declared. “Our legends, our mentors—they’re all under scrutiny. Being a public figure has never been harder. I’ve got friends who are filthy rich, and even they don’t want the spotlight anymore. This world is just crazy now.” Joe’s candid take on the pressures of fame highlighted the challenges faced by hip-hop figures in an era of relentless public exposure.