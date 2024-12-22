Fat Joe Rips Foundational Black Americans (FBA), Calls Them "Broke" & "Black Racists," Backlash Ensues

Joey Crack roasts whoever these broke dudes is.

Fat Joe had some choice words about the Foundational Black Americans, which Joe referred to as Foundational Black Authority, as a guest on Math Hoffa's popular My Expert Opinion podcast. In a clip released on Saturday (Dec. 21), Joe called the organization "broke Black racists" in response to their comments on Blacks and Puerto Ricans creating hip-hop together theories. Addressing rumors, Joe said, "These rumors were made by radical Black racists ... It's a group of these guys that don't want to hear Jamaican, don't want to hear Guyanese, don't want to hear a Black guy not down with them, right? So, their job is to criticize anybody who doesn't look like them. Who ain't Black American. The FBA, whoever these broke [explicit] is. I'm just keeping it a buck. And their mission is to attack everyone on Twitter."

Fat Joe proceeds to describe the organization's leader. He tells Math Hoffa, "Do you see this [explicit] who runs them? Yo, man, you gotta be f*ckin kidding me. So, they trying to change the narrative because they're not from New York. So they telling a whole other story." Naturally, Joey Crack's comments received backlash on social media. While many agreed with Joe's longstanding claim on Hip-Hop, others discredited the multiple-platinum entertainer.

Fat Joe Disses FBA, Foundational Black Authority To Him, About Hip-Hop History

Against Joe, an X user tweeted, "He ain’t lying though. Like in as balls as it gets on every level! And I don’t agree and March to the FBA beat they called me a immigrant or a tether and I don’t even know wtf that even means lol..." Another user would co-sign Fat Joe's broke claim about the FBA. "To be fair most FBA agents are broke," the user tweeted.

With Joey Crack at the front of the conversation, the question about other ethnicities' involvement in the origin of Hip-Hop has been a trending topic since the culture turned 50 years old in 2023. Other ethnicities have claimed involvement in creating the culture that history proclaims was created by African Americans in the Bronx.