Akbar V shared some words of advice for Chrisean Rock after she recently got into a public spat with Tia Kemp. Taking to Instagram in a video caught by The Shade Room, she explained that Rock is a public figure and in turn, has opened herself up to public criticism. She added that some of the criticism she faces may be so painful because there's a hint of truth.

In the caption, she added: @chrisean i think what you need to do tune everybody out pray ask God to fix everything for u and take that handsome baby off internet … ima give u a lil advice suh this that #bigmamatalk and i only can tell u this cause i see u @yuntieback don’t mean no harm fr she just comment on everything not just you but i overly get it when cause she could’ve dm u that but also remember ur business is in the internet just pray and ask God to guide you."

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Akbar V's advice when The Shade Room reposted it on Instagram. "She speaking from experience and the fact that she even talked about herself I like that," one top comment reads. Another adds: "Tell you the truth… this the RIGHT message coming from the RIGHT messenger!!!!!"

Read More: Akbar V Shares Heartfelt Message For Nicki Minaj In Honor Of Her Birthday

Why Are Chrisean Rock & Tia Kemp Beefing?

As for the drama between Chrisean Rock and Tia Kemp, it seemingly began when Kemp allegedly criticized Rock's parenting and remarked that her song needs "some help." “I’m gonna say this, and I’m gonna say this nicely,” Kemp said on social media, last month. “Chrisean, I need you to go sit down somewhere, and she need to get this baby some help. She need to get herself some help. She need to stop, engaging with all this Internet sh*t and beef , and all this sh*t, and keep back and forth with that boy lying and play on y’all mind – ‘cause she never played on mine – I don’t pay no attention. I already know she f**ked up in the head.”