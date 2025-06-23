The issues between Chrisean Rock and Tia Kemp began in 2024. Kemp would provide her two cents on Chrisean's parenting skills with her newborn baby. Fast forward to June 2025, and the two social media personalities’ beef continues.

Over the weekend, Chrisean Rock and Tia Kemp would find themselves exchanging in their latest feud after Kemp suggested Chrisean get her infant son some help. “I’m gonna say this, and I’m gonna say this nicely,” began Kemp. “Chrisean, I need you to go sit down somewhere, and she need to get this baby some help. She need to get herself some help. She need to stop, engaging with all this Internet sh*t and beef , and all this sh*t, and keep back and forth with that boy lying and play on y’all mind – ‘cause she never played on mine – I don’t pay no attention. I already know she fucked up in the head.”

Reviewing a clip of Chrisean’s baby, Tia Kemp implied something is wrong with the toddler. She continued: “It’s making me mad that this baby can’t run, get down, and walk, and I’m looking at him right here. It’s clear that something is wrong with him. So why she ain’t taking this baby to get some help.”

Chrisean Rock & Tia Kemp

Chrisean would respond to Kemp’s comments with a request that Tia stop talking about her at all. “Stop passing judgment,” Rock replied to Kemp. “Stop speaking on me, for real… Passing judgement, trying to be funny. Like I don’t got feelings. You already did this before. Auntie! And you nobody’s aunt. We don’t know you.”

The feud between the stars resulted in social media taking sides. Meanwhile, Kemp would reply to Chrisean, saying, “I’ma leave the little girl alone.I’m feeling so bad… Call me, girl. You can’t get things in your name, okay? All right, I know that you’re a convicted fel. You probably can’t get stuff in your name. They say you're making good bag on Snapchat.”

Chrisean's issues with Tia Kemp follow recent beef with Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. Saffold shared a video defending Chrisean's sister Tesehki. Karlissa recognized that Tesehki is seeking a come-up from celebrity status.

Fans of the two would weigh-in on social media. "Girlllllllll aint u a in church? U pretend so much u do need help sis." tweeted a fan. Another sided with Tia, commenting, "Don’t be mad at Chrisean for responding.. this ain’t you tie first time speaking on her or her son."