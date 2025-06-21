Sexyy Red Backs Chrisean Rock Amid Twitch Ban Scandal

BY Caroline Fisher 210 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) ChriseanRock and Sexyy Red attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Chrisean Rock was recently accused of getting banned from Twitch for allegedly leaving her son alone in a car, which she insists is untrue.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few weeks for Chrisean Rock. Earlier this month, the Baddies star hopped online to reveal that she was interested in reuniting with her ex Blueface when he gets out of jail. Unfortunately, he was quick to shut her down. During a prison phone call, he made it clear that he's not looking to reconcile with her any time soon.

He explained that he only let her back into his home because he thought she was homeless. The rapper added that he wants Chrisean to focus her energy on their son, and to ensure that he's reaching important milestones like walking on time. He later accused her of trashing his home within days of being there.

She wasted no time, immediately calling Blueface out for dragging their son into the dispute. She even accused him of using drugs amid his incarceration. This isn't the only drama Chrisean has been involved in recently, however.

Chrisean Rock Banned From Twitch

Earlier this week, she was also banned from Twitch, sparking speculation among social media users. Many suspected that she was banned for allegedly leaving her son in a car alone. According to her, this isn't the case.

"I was banned because my cheetah print outfit," she said on her Instagram Story amid the intense backlash. "It was unzipped when I first put it on stop with the fake narrative. My son was never put in the car my ppls was out front with him while I was on a call with his Dad."

Chrisean also shared a screenshot of a private message she received from Sexyy Red. In it, the femcee let her know she has her back despite the uproar. "I wanna comment so bad but it won't let me," the St. Louis performer wrote, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "I just wish they leave you alone you ah new young mom still learning I hate how they try to bash you dawg."

