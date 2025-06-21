Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Assaulted Her While She Was Pregnant

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock also recently alleged that Blueface has been using drugs in prison, and slammed him for things he's said about their son.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface may have gone their separate ways months ago, but that doesn't mean the drama between them has disappeared. Earlier this month, the Baddies star hopped online to reveal that she was willing to give her relationship with the "Thotiana" rapper another chance.

He quickly made it clear that he wasn't on the same page. Blueface claimed he only let her return to his house because he thought she was homeless and wanted the best for their son. This prompted a fiery response from Chrisean, who denied being homeless and slammed Blueface for dragging their child into things. She even went on to allege that he's been using drugs in prison, suggesting that he's in no place to criticize her actions.

Now, she's hopped online once again to make even more serious allegations about her ex, as captured by Live Bitez. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, she alleged that Blueface assaulted her while she was pregnant. She urged viewers to leave immediately if they ever find themselves in a similar alleged situation. He has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

Chrisean Rock Banned From Twitch

Chrisean's latest accusations come shortly after she defended herself amid rumors surrounding her Twitch ban. Some social media users speculated that she was banned for allegedly leaving her son in a car alone. According to her, this wasn't the case, and she was actually banned due to her outfit.

"I was banned because my cheetah print outfit," she explained. "It was unzipped when I first put it on stop with the fake narrative. My son was never put in the car my ppls was out front with him while I was on a call with his Dad."

News of the allegations also comes shortly after Chrisean attended the 5th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. At the awards show, she spent time with Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Ray J, and more.

