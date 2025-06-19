Blueface and Chrisean Rock are currently wrapped up in messy dispute, and unsurprisingly, the "Thotiana" rapper's mother Karlissa Saffold has jumped in to defend him. Earlier this month, the Baddies star took to social media to announce that she wanted to give her relationship with her ex another chance. This prompted him to clarify from behind bars that he only let her back in his house because he thought she was homeless. According to him, he just wants what's best for their son.

Chrisean was quick to fire back, clarifying that she's not homeless and slamming Blueface for dragging their child into the situation. Videos of his home in disarray were later posted on his official Instagram Story, prompting yet another response.

On Instagram Live, she accused Blueface of using drugs in jail, and denied trashing his home.

“[He] was supposed to come home two years ago. He caught drug charges, found with drugs in there. It went from coming home [in] six months to two years. And, you over here trying to really bring me down," she alleged. "He bring everybody down, he use everybody to hurt each other.”

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Back Together?

ChriseanRock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Saffold then rushed to the Live Bitez Instagram comments section to share her take on the debacle, making it clear that she's fed up.

“She didn’t bring up one concern about the baby," the Aunt-Tea Podcast host began, per The Shade Room. "He let you come back so you could focus on his health and you tricked him to start another platform to make money off him."

"My son’s only concern was what you said," she continued. "You don’t have no where to stay and the baby need help. Now you using all this to support an app to make money. Tell them the truth. Why you move in and 2 days later move out? I’m so tired of this."