Chrisean Rock Denies Rumor That Her Twitch Ban Was Due To Leaving Her Son In A Car

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 421 Views
Chrisean Rock Denies Twitch Ban Leaving Son Car Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
There was a lot of speculation around Chrisean Rock's recent Twitch stream due to her brief break to talk with Blueface on the phone.

Chrisean Rock is dealing with a lot of drama with her former partner Blueface right now amid his prison sentence. Things aren't getting any easier. As his mother Karlissa Saffold and other ex Jaidyn Alexis get involved, fans are calling Rock out for other reasons.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the social media personality was recently banned from Twitch during her livestream on the platform. Rumors, videos, and speculative interpretations emerged that accused her of leaving her son in a car while she spoke to Blue, which is what allegedly caused the ban. Amid Chrisean Rock's Blueface drama, she took a break to address these ban rumors on her Instagram Story.

"I was banned because my cheetah print outfit," Chrisean Rock expressed concerning her son. "It was unzipped when I first put it on stop with the fake narrative. My son was never put in the car my ppls was out front with him while I was on a call with his Dad." She also included a screenshot of her Snapchat team explaining a ban on the platform to her, which is for allegedly similar reasons.

Chrisean Rock Banned From Twitch

Elsewhere, Karlissa Saffold isn't here for Chrisean Rock's efforts. She recently blasted her online amid back-and-forth accusations from Rock to Blueface about their parenting, living situation, and more.

"She didn’t bring up one concern about the baby," Saffold wrote to Chrisean in an IG comment. "He let you come back so you could focus on his health and you tricked him to start another platform to make money off him. My son’s only concern was what you said. You don’t have no where to stay and the baby need help. Now you using all this to support an app to make money. Tell them the truth. Why you move in and 2 days later move out? I’m so tired of this."

Meanwhile, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of allegedly trashing his home when she moved in, whereas she accused him of drug use behind bars. With all this in mind, Internet narratives like the one surrounding this Twitch ban will continue to cause controversy.

