Chrisean Rock has been on a rollercoaster of emotions since her relationship started with Blueface. That's the simplest way to describe their five-year on-and-off situation. Overall, both rappers/social media figures have experienced a lot of scrutiny for various reasons.
Their behavior, back-and-forth jabs, and decision making have been catalysts in that regard. But Chrisean Rock in particular has been taking accountability and changing things up. For starters, she's been crediting her religious journey for this mental shift a lot. However, in a recent interview with The Danza Project, Rock talked about the importance of not posting her son, Chrisean Jr, online.
She got quite emotional about it during her explanation and while updating the world on his well-being. "He's doing great," she said. "I've been keeping him off the internet on purpose. Just giving him his privacy, for real. I show him, but I just want to prove everybody wrong," she added before saying, "There's nothing wrong with my son."
That seems to be her addressing the previous rumors that Chrisean Jr had early developmental issues. Overall, though, we can see where she's coming from, especially given everything that's been said about her.
Chrisean Rock & Blueface
She was then asked about how she's handled all of that. "I went Live. I talked my sh*t... popped my sh*t and I cried... but that's just me being vulnerable." However, what changed this behavior potentially for good was her three-month stint behind bars.
"I don't even think I was mentally ready," Rock said in regard to actually raising her son. "I was ready because I love hard, but I was broken, and I feel like I had nothing left." After wiping away some tears, she revealed that she was really scared for the future, especially with Blueface being behind bars and not accepting Jr as his own. But it seems that she is in a better place mentally and we are happy to report that.