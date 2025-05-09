Chrisean Rock Tears Up While Revealing Why She's Keeping Her Son Off The Internet

BY Zachary Horvath 1351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Chrisean Rock has been tasked with raising her and Blueface's son alone as he serves his prison stint. He's possibly getting out soon though.

Chrisean Rock has been on a rollercoaster of emotions since her relationship started with Blueface. That's the simplest way to describe their five-year on-and-off situation. Overall, both rappers/social media figures have experienced a lot of scrutiny for various reasons.

Their behavior, back-and-forth jabs, and decision making have been catalysts in that regard. But Chrisean Rock in particular has been taking accountability and changing things up. For starters, she's been crediting her religious journey for this mental shift a lot. However, in a recent interview with The Danza Project, Rock talked about the importance of not posting her son, Chrisean Jr, online.

She got quite emotional about it during her explanation and while updating the world on his well-being. "He's doing great," she said. "I've been keeping him off the internet on purpose. Just giving him his privacy, for real. I show him, but I just want to prove everybody wrong," she added before saying, "There's nothing wrong with my son."

That seems to be her addressing the previous rumors that Chrisean Jr had early developmental issues. Overall, though, we can see where she's coming from, especially given everything that's been said about her.

Read More: Lil Wayne’s History Of Not Knowing: From Black Lives Matter To “Not Like Us”

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

She was then asked about how she's handled all of that. "I went Live. I talked my sh*t... popped my sh*t and I cried... but that's just me being vulnerable." However, what changed this behavior potentially for good was her three-month stint behind bars.

"I don't even think I was mentally ready," Rock said in regard to actually raising her son. "I was ready because I love hard, but I was broken, and I feel like I had nothing left." After wiping away some tears, she revealed that she was really scared for the future, especially with Blueface being behind bars and not accepting Jr as his own. But it seems that she is in a better place mentally and we are happy to report that.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape Allegation As Lawyer Releases Disturbing Audio & Text Messages Surface: What We Know About The $50M Lawsuit

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Chrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning 7.5K
chrisean rock kids Relationships Chrisean Rock Kids: Does The Viral Star Have Any Children? 2.7K
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" Gossip Chrisean Rock Reveals How Her First Night In Jail Went 2.6K
Chrisean Rock Baby Studio New Music Fan Advice Hip Hop News Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Takes Baby To Studio To Tease New Music, Dismisses Fans' Advice 974