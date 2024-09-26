Chrisean Rock Reveals How Her First Night In Jail Went

Chrisean Rock has come a long way.

Chrisean Rock has seen her fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Over the summer, the new mother was arrested at a hearing for her son's father, Blueface. She was later transferred to a state prison, and roughly a month later, got to reunite with the one-year-old. Now, she's sat down with Pastor Jamal Bryant for one of her first interviews since her release.

During their conversation, she opened up about how she felt throughout her first night behind bars, where she sees herself in the future, and more. According to her, she's on a much better path these days. She says that moving forward, she doesn't plan on taking part in any self-destructive behavior.

Chrisean Rock Says She Was "At Peace" During First Night In Jail

“I was calm and I was at peace. I didn’t cry, I knew I had to take care of my responsibilities and obligations with my legal and I just asked God for that place to be a spiritual hospital because I felt like I was dragging the Holy Spirit everywhere I went," she said of her first night in jail. "Doing the most, and the Holy Spirit was grieving and I didn’t have the strength to pull away from things, people, places and things.”