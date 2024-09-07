Chrisean Rock Delivers Hopeful Update After Prison Release: Watch

Chrisean Rock has big plans.

It's no secret that it's been a rough few months for Chrisean Rock. In January of this year, her son's father Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since and was recently sentenced to four years. In June, she showed up to one of his hearings to support him, where she was also arrested. Reportedly, she faced charges for alleged assault and marijuana possession in California and Oklahoma.

While fans were certainly worried about the well-being of the Baddies star, they were particularly concerned for her child. Chrisean Jr. just turned one, and unfortunately did so without either of his parents. Luckily, his mom was finally released yesterday, and the two of them were able to have a heartwarming reunion.

Chrisean Rock Says She's Focused On Chrisean Jr. Following Her Release

"To be with you Today set free a couple days from your birthday is a Blessing," Chrisean captioned a clip of the sweet moment. "Happy 1 years old September 3 . Christian JesusPorter I love you Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him." After announcing her return, the 24-year-old also hopped on Instagram Live to give her supporters an update. According to her, she's working on figuring out any remaining legal issues and her "purity" these days. Of course, she says she's also working on being a positive part of her son's life.