Blueface Explains Where He Stands With Chrisean Rock Amid Jail Stints

Blueface recently gave fans his first update from prison and broke his silence on a lot of important matters. For one, he let fans know when exactly he thinks he will finish his sentence, and it looks like it might be a lot sooner than some folks believed. "So I got sentenced to four years," the California rapper during an exclusive phone interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views on the Effective Immediately program. "I got a year’s credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that … [so I’ll be home] probably like March, April [2025]."
Elsewhere, Blueface also revealed where he and Chrisean Rock stand. "I don’t know, that’s a tough one," he remarked when asked whether they would produce a third season of their reality TV show, Crazy In Love. "Me and Rock, we vibing right now, but you know. When that fitness get involved, you know it might get a little weary." As far as their relationship, Blue says that they "stay on a three-way," are still speaking, and that Rock will be out of jail soon in her drug case (which still doesn't have a verdict or sentence). However, he also explained that he hasn't been able to keep up with their child Chrisean Jr. as a result of both of their legal situations.
Blueface Speaks Out From Jail
In addition, Blueface detailed a typical day in jail for him. "I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone," he said in lewd fashion. "That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watching a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show. I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment. It’s like a little break from responsibility. I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian."
Meanwhile, Blueface's father updated fans on Chrisean Jr.'s status amid his father and Chrisean Rock's troubles. "Free Blue Free Chrisean," he expressed on social media. "Got a chance to speak with jr. the other day he miss his mom, dad, & grandpa. Y'all are going to very surprise with his progression that he has made when he pops back on the scene."