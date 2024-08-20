Blueface Explains Where He Stands With Chrisean Rock Amid Jail Stints

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are both facing tough legal situations behind bars right now, but they haven't forgotten about each other.

Blueface recently gave fans his first update from prison and broke his silence on a lot of important matters. For one, he let fans know when exactly he thinks he will finish his sentence, and it looks like it might be a lot sooner than some folks believed. "So I got sentenced to four years," the California rapper during an exclusive phone interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views on the Effective Immediately program. "I got a year’s credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that … [so I’ll be home] probably like March, April [2025]."

Elsewhere, Blueface also revealed where he and Chrisean Rock stand. "I don’t know, that’s a tough one," he remarked when asked whether they would produce a third season of their reality TV show, Crazy In Love. "Me and Rock, we vibing right now, but you know. When that fitness get involved, you know it might get a little weary." As far as their relationship, Blue says that they "stay on a three-way," are still speaking, and that Rock will be out of jail soon in her drug case (which still doesn't have a verdict or sentence). However, he also explained that he hasn't been able to keep up with their child Chrisean Jr. as a result of both of their legal situations.

Blueface Speaks Out From Jail

In addition, Blueface detailed a typical day in jail for him. "I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone," he said in lewd fashion. "That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watching a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show. I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment. It’s like a little break from responsibility. I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian."