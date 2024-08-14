Chrisean Rock Gives Heartfelt Message To Fans During Jail Call: Watch

The rapper is staying positive.

Chrisean Rock has had a difficult 2024. The rapper was arrested after attending a court hearing for Blueface in June, and subsequently jailed. Rock was originally given four years parole for drug charges in Oklahoma, but a 2023 altercation with James Wright led to a warrant being issued. The rapper is facing eight years in prison if she's convicted. That being said, Chrisean Rock is keeping a positive outlook. The rapper recently made a jail call in which she addressed her fans directly. She vows to be a "better Rock" moving forward.

Chrisean Rock seemed to be in good spirits during the start of the call. She told her fans not to be sad, and assured them that everything was going to work out. The rapper admitted that she was frightened by the ordeal at first, but is now viewing it as an opportunity to improve. "I'm using this time to heal," she asserted. "Healing from a lot of sh*t. A lot of stuff I be telling y'all, but I don't be telling y'all everything." Chrisean Rock then vowed to be a better version of herself whenever she does get out. "I'ma be out and I'ma be better," she explained. "I can't wait to drop my song for y'all. I can't wait to be a better Rock."

Chrisean Rock Vows To Improve During Her Jail Stay

Wack 100 spoke on Chrisean Rock's arrest back in June. The music executive claimed that he was optimistic about her chances of being freed. "The judge might give her a little time: months, couple of months, whatever they do," Wack 100 posited. "Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright. She’s in the same situation Blueface is in."