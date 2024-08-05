Chrisean Rock's Potential Prison Sentence Has Social Media Showing Very Little Sympathy

Not a good look for Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock is someone who has certainly made a whole lot of headlines over the years. Overall, this is due to her rocky relationship with the father of her children, Blueface. Although these two have seemingly gotten back together, it has been under some unfortunate circumstances. Blue has been in jail since the start of the year and it remains to be seen when he will be released. Moreover, Chrisean is also in prison, and there was a recent update on her stay.

According to My Mixtapez and other sources, Chrisean is staring down an 8-year prison sentence thanks to two separate charges. However, this is simply a potential sentence. Typically, sentences can be a lot lighter, although there is no telling what can happen next. What we do know is that this news sent shockwaves throughout the internet over the weekend. However, many fans did not respond in a sympathetic tone.

Chrisean Rock Faces A Few Years

As you can see, many of the tweets below featured social media users claiming that they predicted this downfall. Others said that Chrisean had this coming considering how she was acting over the last couple of years. "Honestly she worshiped Blue as if he was her God & this is her punishment for putting man before God. God had no choice but to physically separate her from Blue for her to learn no man comes before him or her child," one person wrote. "This what Spirit do when you refuse to listen. You can pray all you want but if you don’t change your actions you block those same prayers," said another.

Twitter Reacts