Chrisean Rock Quits Drinking & Smoking, Fans Speculate Chrisean Jr. Is Blind

3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Fans are definitely concerned.

Chrisean Rock is someone who has made headlines on a frequent basis over the last couple of years. Overall, this is because of her relationship with Blueface. This relationship has been a tumultuous one, and it has led to numerous breakups and reconciliations. As it stands, Blue is in jail, but the two are back together. Consequently, Chrisean has mostly stayed out of the news. She isn't fighting with her man, and she is mostly focused on a couple of new TV shows, as well as motherhood.

Motherhood has certainly not been easy, and it has also come with a whole lot of judgment. In the few videos and photos Chrisean has posted of her son, his appearance has led to some questions. For instance, there are many out there who believe Chrisean Jr. might have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Moreover, other fans have created various other theories. In a new video posted yesterday, Chrisean Rock created even more speculation. Although she proclaimed to have quit drinking and smoking, some believe that this is too little and too late.

Chrisean Rock Makes Healthy Lifestyle Decision

Additionally, throughout the video above, Chrisean Jr. can be seen staring into space and having a puzzled look. This subsequently led to fans online claiming that the child might actually be blind. In the tweets below, you can see such speculation. In the past, Rock has made it a point to tell fans to stop with this kind of conjecture. However, the internet has never been known to mind its business. That said, it is still commendable that Chrisean wants to give up some of her vices.

Fans Speculate

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that fans need to leave Chrisean alone? What do you make of her recent decision, and the backlash it has received? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

