Blueface's Supposed Release From Jail Isn't Guaranteed

The original thought several months ago was that the "Thotiana" MC would be free during this time of the year.

Several months ago, according to The Source, controversial California rapper Blueface was looking at a release date of July 2. His entry into the L.A. County Jail stems from his previous probation violation after a club assault case in 2021. However, according to XXL, there it is not a sure thing anymore. Santa Clarita, California's Deputy District Attorney Tatiana Chahoian, put out a statement not too long ago, and the language used certainly suggests a lot of uncertainty. "Long story short – Blueface’s release date has not been determined as of yet. He has a court date for sentencing on the probation violation on July 29, 2024 and on that date, the judge will determine how much time, if any, he will be serving."

With that being said, it seems as if prison time is more of a guarantee over his release date. Because of all of the previous predictions and rumors, this is obviously an unfortunate turn for the hitmaker. Not only for himself, but for his family and loved ones as well. Chrisean Rock, his on again off again partner and baby momma, has expressed how much she has been wanting him to come home as of late.

Blueface May Have An Answer On His Release In A Couple Of Weeks

Blueface's father is also hoping for good news, as just a few days ago he shared a video asking for prayers. "Free Blueface July 29th. I’m sitting over here hoping and praying that they release my son in the next 20 days with time served. For all you Blueface fans, keep him in your prayers", he said. "I’m also praying that Chrisean gets released the same day as he does, so that everybody can have a new start". She is also currently behind bars and has been since June. Her arrest surrounds a 2022 incident in Oklahoma in which she had an active warrant.