Blueface’s Father Provides Hopeful Update On His & Chrisean Rock’s Legal Woes

Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
According to Blueface's dad, Chrisean Jr. is "missing his mother dearly."

Both Blueface and Chrisean Rock have found themselves behind bars in recent months, and updates on the iconic duo have since been few and far between. Fortunately, however, Blueface's father Johnathan Porter Sr recently provided fans with a brief message. In a new Instagram post, he vibes to Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us" before sharing his hopes for the future.

According to him, he hopes that his son will be released within the next 20 days with time served. He also wishes for Chrisean's release on the same day. Porter Sr asks supporters to keep them both in their prayers, "so that everybody can have a new start." At the time of writing, it remains unclear when Blueface will actually be released. He was previously expected to get out on July 2.

Johnathan Porter Sr Hopes Blueface & Chrisean Rock Will Be Released In The Next 20 Days

He turned himself in back in January for an alleged parole violation and has been in custody ever since. Chrisean then attended one of his hearings last month, where she was also arrested. Reportedly, she's expected to get extradited to Oklahoma after finishing up a 30-day stint in California for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She was charged in Oklahoma with “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.”

In his caption, Blueface's father noted that their son Chrisean Jr. is "missing his mother dearly." Hopefully, both of them will return home to the 11-month-old sooner rather than later. What do you think of Blueface's father providing fans with a hopeful update on his son's legal troubles? What about him revealing that Chrisean Jr. is missing his mother? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

