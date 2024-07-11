Blueface’s Father Provides Hopeful Update On His & Chrisean Rock’s Legal Woes

According to Blueface's dad, Chrisean Jr. is "missing his mother dearly."

Both Blueface and Chrisean Rock have found themselves behind bars in recent months, and updates on the iconic duo have since been few and far between. Fortunately, however, Blueface's father Johnathan Porter Sr recently provided fans with a brief message. In a new Instagram post, he vibes to Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us" before sharing his hopes for the future.

According to him, he hopes that his son will be released within the next 20 days with time served. He also wishes for Chrisean's release on the same day. Porter Sr asks supporters to keep them both in their prayers, "so that everybody can have a new start." At the time of writing, it remains unclear when Blueface will actually be released. He was previously expected to get out on July 2.

Johnathan Porter Sr Hopes Blueface & Chrisean Rock Will Be Released In The Next 20 Days

He turned himself in back in January for an alleged parole violation and has been in custody ever since. Chrisean then attended one of his hearings last month, where she was also arrested. Reportedly, she's expected to get extradited to Oklahoma after finishing up a 30-day stint in California for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She was charged in Oklahoma with “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.”